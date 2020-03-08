Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Magnolia Oil & Gas to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million $50.20 million 20.87 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors $10.01 billion $464.75 million 6.84

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas’ peers have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 6 0 2.67 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors 2425 9213 12830 430 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 137.62%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 106.68%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 5.36% 1.84% 1.45% Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors -13.09% -2.29% 4.77%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.