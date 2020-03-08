Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,160 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group makes up about 6.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Marvell Technology Group worth $19,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after buying an additional 120,417 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

