Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $287.01 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

