Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121,130 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,195,000 after purchasing an additional 157,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 232,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $287.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.00. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

