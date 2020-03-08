Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.20 ($124.65).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.51.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

