Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.93.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE MTH opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 72.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 37.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.