Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIST. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of MIST opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

