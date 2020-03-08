Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $332.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

