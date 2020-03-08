MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get MITIE GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

MITFY stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $630.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.