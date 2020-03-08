Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $1.40 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Broadcom comprises about 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $269.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

