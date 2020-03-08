Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New $468,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Netflix comprises about 0.1% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,460,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 367,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $118,752,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 203,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,968,000 after buying an additional 80,239 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $368.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

