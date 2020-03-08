Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New $564,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.1% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $1,901.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,991.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,838.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

