Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 45774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

