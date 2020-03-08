Monroe Capital Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Monroe Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million.

MRCC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

MRCC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

