Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Sells $840,579.30 in Stock

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MNST opened at $66.19 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

