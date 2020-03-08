Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Msci worth $72,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Msci by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Msci in the third quarter worth $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the third quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Msci by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Msci by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

Shares of MSCI opened at $285.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $335.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.68 and its 200-day moving average is $256.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.