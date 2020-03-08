Nabtesco Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nabtesco in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 3.23.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.