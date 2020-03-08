New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Man Group plc grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,689,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after acquiring an additional 277,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2,799.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 180,509 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after acquiring an additional 170,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDU shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

