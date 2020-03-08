NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) vs. AutoZone (NASDAQ:AZO) Head to Head Analysis

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of AutoZone shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of AutoZone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AutoZone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 AutoZone 0 5 10 1 2.75

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.78%. AutoZone has a consensus price target of $1,242.21, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than AutoZone.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AutoZone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A AutoZone 13.42% -95.47% 14.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AutoZone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AutoZone $11.86 billion 2.13 $1.62 billion $63.43 16.72

AutoZone has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

AutoZone beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. As of October 21, 2019, it operated 63 stores comprising 21 dealer groups in 11 states. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps. The company also offers maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers, as well as air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, stereos and radios, tools, and wash and wax products. In addition, it provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; and tire repair services. Further, it sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; and automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com. As of August 25, 2018, it operated 5,618 stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico; 564 stores in Mexico; 20 stores in Brazil; and 26 Interamerican Motor Corporation branches. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

