Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NICK stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. Nicholas Financial has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%.

In other news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 32,330 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $265,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 68,516 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $589,237.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,157 shares of company stock valued at $954,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,951,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.