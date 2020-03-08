Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €12.42 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBB. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.24 ($15.40).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €12.30 ($14.30) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($17.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.44 and a 200-day moving average of €13.09.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.