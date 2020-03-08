Nordstrom, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

JWN stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

