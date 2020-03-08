Northcoast Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

