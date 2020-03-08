Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

OCUL stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $355.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

