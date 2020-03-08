Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) & FB Financial (NASDAQ:FBK) Head to Head Comparison

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and FB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $123.25 million 3.98 $27.22 million $2.19 13.16 FB Financial $370.16 million 2.43 $83.80 million $2.83 10.24

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD). FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 0 2 2 0 2.50 FB Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. FB Financial has a consensus target price of $42.13, indicating a potential upside of 45.31%. Given FB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Risk and Volatility

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and FB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 26.40% 9.56% 1.21% FB Financial 20.05% 12.43% 1.54%

Summary

FB Financial beats Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, automated teller machine services, and Internet and mobile banking services; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; commercial account services comprising direct deposit of payroll, overnight sweep, lockbox, and remote deposit capture; and investment services consisting of investment management, estate and succession planning, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a total of 37 branches and 9 loan production offices in suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince George's, Montgomery, and St. Mary's; and Baltimore and Carroll. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides residential mortgage products and services through its bank branches and mortgage offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies. Further, the company offers investment services, including equities, mutual funds, bonds, tax-exempt municipals, and annuities; and money management consultation and insurance agency, as well as retirement plan advisory services. Additionally, it provides online and mobile banking, direct deposit, wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, remote capture, and cash management services. It operates 58 full-service bank branches and 9 other banking locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia; and 19 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in March 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

