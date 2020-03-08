Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,871,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,227 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after acquiring an additional 972,927 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,171,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,841,000 after acquiring an additional 227,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Oracle stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

