Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 50,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $2,691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PATK opened at $47.47 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

