Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec lowered Admiral Group to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,140.90 ($28.16).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,180 ($28.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,267.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,169.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

