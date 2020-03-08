Peel Hunt Upgrades CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 210 ($2.76) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMCX. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital upped their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 158.33 ($2.08).

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.73. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.20 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of $505.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

