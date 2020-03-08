Photronics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Photronics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.83 on Friday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $857.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 537,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 34.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,578.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,793 shares of company stock worth $1,672,389. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.