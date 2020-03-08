Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 35,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,396.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $112.82.

