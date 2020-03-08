Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $725,369.60 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,306,060.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,578,710.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,540,140.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,584,695.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.71. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $175,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pinterest by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,159,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,819,000 after buying an additional 2,659,018 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,753,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,603,000 after buying an additional 2,785,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 7,159.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,380,000 after buying an additional 4,411,553 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

