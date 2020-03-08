Piper Sandler Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIST stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 22,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $360,920.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.