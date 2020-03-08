Piper Sandler Weighs in on Materialise NV’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materialise in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTLS. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.49 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $14.30 on Friday. Materialise has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $749.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Materialise had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Materialise by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

