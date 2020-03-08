Polaris Infrastructure Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PIF opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$10.24 and a 1-year high of C$17.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.62%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

