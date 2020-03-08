Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Ambarella’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from to in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

AMBA opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $59,841.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $193,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after buying an additional 619,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 297,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ambarella by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after buying an additional 283,255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,512,000 after buying an additional 204,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $12,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

