Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $362.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $222.31 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,756,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $159,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

