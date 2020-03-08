Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.94 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

