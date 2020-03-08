Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Lowered by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,364.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

