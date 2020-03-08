Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Boeing Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Shares of BA stock opened at $262.33 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $249.80 and a fifty-two week high of $427.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.38. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.61, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 20,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

