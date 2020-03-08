Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Brown-Forman Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown-Forman in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.42 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BF.B. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra cut Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.51. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $72.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

