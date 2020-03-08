Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Covetrus Inc Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covetrus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.25. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,795,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,133,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after buying an additional 262,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Covetrus by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $17,238,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

