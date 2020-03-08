Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) Reduced by Analyst

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) – Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freehold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.15. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$5.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -1,465.12%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

