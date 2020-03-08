Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Raised by Analyst

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,217,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

