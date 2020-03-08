QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $77.47 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

