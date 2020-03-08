RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) is Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP cut its stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149,100 shares during the period. RadNet makes up 4.2% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.67% of RadNet worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. RadNet Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

