Ramaco Resources Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million.

METC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $2.66 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $108.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

