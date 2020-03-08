ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) & SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Head to Head Comparison

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

This table compares ReNeuron Group and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNeuron Group $60,000.00 928.38 -$23.36 million N/A N/A SHIMIZU CORP/ADR $15.12 billion 0.43 $897.02 million N/A N/A

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ReNeuron Group and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNeuron Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReNeuron Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.86%. Given ReNeuron Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ReNeuron Group is more favorable than SHIMIZU CORP/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

ReNeuron Group has a beta of -43.5, suggesting that its share price is 4,450% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReNeuron Group and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 6.31% 13.30% 5.27%

Summary

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR beats ReNeuron Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia. It is also involved in developing human retinal progenitor cell candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease of the retina, as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat cone-rod dystrophy, an inherited eye disorder; and CTX-derived exosomes, which are nanoparticles released by cells containing various active proteins and microRNAs. ReNeuron Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

About SHIMIZU CORP/ADR

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. In addition, the company constructs, lets, and sells residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management systems. Further, it engages in the cultivation, production, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fittings. Additionally, the company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceuticals, medical care materials, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.