Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,944,198.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.