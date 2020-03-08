Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on URBN. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 58,444.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

